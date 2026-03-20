Probing the rot beats ‘fixing’ potholes

We expect Moya and her party to pursue the truth, however unpleasant that experience may turn out to be.

Dear, oh dear. Talk about rotten timing.

As you, Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya – champion of clean governance and service delivery – begin your pothole prancing for the cameras, you have to deal with uncomfortable allegations that one of your ActionSA colleagues on the council has allegedly been involved in dodgy dealings.

In your favour, madam, you didn’t play the ANC’s “innocent until found guilty” card while a person continues in office… you suspended MMC for corporate and shared services Kholofelo Morodi “in the interest of protecting the integrity of the city”.

Morodi was implicated during evidence at the Madlanga commission, with the accusation that she had shared tender documents with a police sergeant.

The latest allegations come on the back of claims that Tshwane is riddled with corruption around the awarding of contracts for water tankers to politically connected people who don’t even own such vehicles.

ActionSA has claimed the allegations could be part of a coordinated campaign to discredit the party ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

Its promised investigation is to be welcomed. We expect Moya and her party to pursue the truth, however unpleasant that experience may turn out to be.

That will impress us far more than media stunts “fixing” potholes.