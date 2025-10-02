Promised Land reserved for the powerful

Nathi Mthethwa’s death sparks reflection on corruption, greed, and how SA’s leaders betray the poor for self-enrichment.

SA ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa has died and it is a bag of mixed reactions.

The loyal have plastered his face on social media with teary-eyed emotions and the tired have vowed to not shed tears for leaders who have dined in the Promised Land with no thought for the poor.

The indifferent are hard at work trying to find a link between his sudden death and the ongoing Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

For now, there are obviously no answers to the what and how, but one thing is for certain: we are burying stalwarts whose time with us becomes shrouded in controversy upon their death.

This comes about as a result of questionable and self-serving behaviour that is believed will never come to light. The illicit behaviour of their days in power take away from what ought to be the sunset of their political careers. Everything that they may have attained becomes murky – all for a quick payday.

All good works become obsolete as a result of an uncontrolled thirst, fuelled by greed.

It has been brought to the surface and now we wait to watch it unfold as we hope the powers that be respect the nation will be enough to root out this cancerous behaviour.

In order for us to heal, we need to be able to admit that we, as members of society, are sick.

The truth is that corruption in South Africa is fast becoming a way of life. It has become part and parcel of societal normality.

If one is not willing to play that game, they ought to get comfortable in the league of the have-nots – and this is the cancer that we live with as a country crippled by self-enrichment.

The truth is that over time we have been dictated to as to who we allow to lead us and in the end, we just accept what is dished up to us.

We have tried so hard to justify the unjustifiable that we end up living lives that are riddled with a corruption, the economy – which we all contribute to – must recover from.

Once character is questioned, morals become muddied. Morals and good character in politics and leadership should never be negotiable. Why is this not landing for our government?

To further prove the importance of a good name in politics, look to why children born with politically powerful surnames hold on to them.

Because they are fully aware of the power of their last names associated with men and women of good character.

In spite of this, it is imperative to give Mthethwa’s death the respect it deserves – but it ought to remain a deterrent that a good name is tainted by ill-gotten gains.

