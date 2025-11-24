Protect GBV helpers too

When social workers feel unsafe, unsupported, or overwhelmed, the consequences extend far beyond the individual.

South Africa’s declaration of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) as a national disaster marks a turning point. This signals national recognition of the scale of harm women face daily – and brings hope that long-delayed action may finally gain momentum.

But there is a missing part of this story: the people the country relies on to respond to GBVF are themselves at risk.

GBV helpers

Social workers, community workers and GBVF practitioners stand between survivors and further harm, yet they face violence that often mirrors the very crises they intervene in.

If we are serious about tackling GBVF, we need to include the front line in the conversation. Three issues require immediate attention.

GBVF is gendered – and so is the profession expected to respond to it.

Most social workers are women

According to research, the majority of social workers in South Africa are women. They enter homes, conflict zones and crisis situations as the face of the helping profession.

That visibility brings trust, but it also brings danger. Research consistently shows high rates of threats, verbal abuse and physical attacks against social workers – not because of who they are individually, but because of what they represent in a patriarchal society.

Violence against social workers is not separate from GBVF. It sits on the same continuum of gendered power and vulnerability.

The system depends on social workers who walk into danger – often alone.

Most GBV incidents happen at home

The public rarely sees how the GBVF cases unfold. Much of this work takes place in private homes, informal settlements and rural communities, where tensions run high and emotions escalate quickly.

Mandatory reporting duties, removal decisions and home investigations place social workers in direct conflict with perpetrators.

When a social worker arrives to intervene in domestic violence, child protection, or sexual abuse, they are often the only professionals present.

Perpetrators may see them as a threat. Retaliation is common. Yet, the expectation remains: enter the home, resolve the crisis, stabilise the situation.

Social workers feel unsafe

Trauma and violence against workers weaken the system meant to protect survivors. Front-line workers absorb enormous emotional and psychological pressure.

Studies show high levels of burnout, secondary trauma and stress-related illness. When social workers feel unsafe, unsupported, or overwhelmed, the consequences extend far beyond the individual.

Survivors wait longer for services. Children remain in unsafe environments. The turnover grows.

Skilled practitioners leave the profession. The system loses experience, continuity, and trust – not because of incompetence, but because the work becomes unsafe to sustain.

A country cannot build an effective GBVF response while its front-line workers are under threat.

A national disaster needs a national response – including the people doing the work

Safer working conditions

The South African Council for Social Service Professions has long emphasised the need for safe working conditions, ethical practice and proper supervision.

These principles form the backbone of social services. The national disaster declaration offers an opportunity to advance them in a much more intentional way.

Protecting social workers does not compete with the protection of survivors – it strengthens them.

South Africa is now at an important turning point. We acknowledge the scale of GBVF. The next step is ensuring that the people who respond to this crisis are safe, supported and able to do their work without fear.

If we do not protect the front line, we weaken the entire response. If we strengthen them, the whole country benefits.

