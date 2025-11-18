Ramaphosa: Better the devil you know

Mediocre as Ramaphosa may appear at times he is streets ahead of any of the competitors currently vying for the top slot.

It is tempting to see the humour about senior cadres in the ANC debating whether President Cyril Ramaphosa is in – or should be in – the political “departure lounge”.

Wags might wonder how the country would even know he was gone if he left, so low-profile and bland has he become.

And there is some truth in a joking observation like that: the fighting, confident Ramaphosa who promised a “new dawn” and then put on a Churchillian-like performance in leading the country through the valley of Covid, seems to be a distant relative of the soft man now in the Union Buildings.

Yet – don’t make jokes. And be careful what you wish for, especially if you don’t like Ramaphosa.

The reality is that the alternatives may well be too ghastly to contemplate.

ALSO READ: ‘Stop discussing my exit in dark corners’ – Ramaphosa asks ANC NEC for resignation date [VIDEO]

Mediocre as Ramaphosa may appear at times – and we believe that would be a very unfair criticism of the man – he is streets ahead of any of the competitors currently vying for the top slot.

Tweet-meister Fikile Mbalula? Deputy-president and property magnate “It-belongs-to-my-son” Paul Mashatile?

And the opposition parties offer no better. Juju Malema? Jacob Zuma? John Steenhuisen?

Maybe we should call it the “Cry, the Beloved Country” lounge.

NOW READ: Ramaphosa ‘departure’ rumours: Getting out before an election loss?