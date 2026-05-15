Ramaphosa fires minister but party loyalty still rules ANC politics

Opinion questions whether ANC will sacrifice Ramaphosa over Phala Phala. Tolashe firing shows he acts when factions force his hand.

Just how secure is the head which wears the crown in our country?

Or, to put it another way, will the ANC hierarchy throw President Cyril Ramaphosa under the bus over the Phala Phala impeachment saga?

It was interesting that yesterday, even as he was being jeered by the EFF and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MPs before they walked out of parliament, Ramaphosa felt secure enough to fire the arrogant Sisisi Tolashe, minister of social development.

She had faced down a barrage of criticism for her recent conduct, which included appointing a director-general for a five-year period, even though Treasury has stipulated it only be for 12 months; accepting donated cars without declaring them and having them registered in her children’s names, as well as hiring someone as an assistant but ordering her to the family house in the Eastern Cape to act as a glorified cleaner.

Even by ANC standards (there’s an oxymoron if there ever was one), that “royal command” behaviour was something to behold.

The fact that Ramaphosa acted against her is interesting, because some experts said that Tolashe, as head of the influential ANC Women’s League, might have believed she was untouchable.

The league now accounts for the second-biggest voting bloc in the party.

Clearly, Ramaphosa has used the opportunity to neutralise her as an opponent – possible even someone who might bay for his blood. After her escapades, she has no credibility left.

Because Ramaphosa has always, seemingly, been guided by what factions of his organisation might, or might not, do, we doubt whether his dismissal of Tolashe was solely in the interests of South Africa.

We do think it is naïve to think Ramaphosa has no enemies in the ANC, but to allow his impeachment would be a heaven-sent victory for his opponents, so we expect that, once again, party will come first.