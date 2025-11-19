Opinion

Rapist teachers must face justice

Teachers who sexually abuse students receive minor administrative penalties instead of jail, leaving victims unprotected and predators free to harm again.

Rapist teachers must face justice

Guilty teachers often escape criminal consequences. Picture: iStock

One of the biggest hurdles to dealing with sexual harassment or rape in this country is the fact that, often, rapists end up with what are “administrative” penalties, instead of being locked up behind bars.

A case in point is the teachers who prey on their charges in schools.

According to recent statistics released by the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC), from 2021/22 to 2025/26, 176 teachers were found guilty of sexual misconduct involving the harassment of girls and boys.

The problem is that the finding of guilt was related to a labour relations determination, because the cases were dealt with by the ELRC, which is a form of bargaining council.

Effectively, even if the guilty parties were found guilty and fired, the penalty amounts to nothing more than a slap on the wrist.

And perhaps because many of the offences involved statutory rape, where an adult has sexual relations with someone under the age of 16.

Too many people in this country do not regard that offence as serious – and that ignores the reality that the law believes someone under the age of 16 does not have the understanding to agree to have sex.

Unless we criminally charge these predators, this scourge will continue.

