It is interesting how often, when there are negative developments in international sport, South Africa is the wounded one.

It would be simplistic to see the outburst by Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus – which got him an international ban for six matches – as being the hot-headed reaction of a man whose team has just narrowly lost a crucial game and who is casting about for scapegoats.

Rassie is not a simple man and his apparent public relations blundering masks, we would venture, some deeper moves within moves.

We think his remarks – about match-fixing – which got him banned, were not tossed lightly at the world.

He knew he would poke the beast of World Rugby and that it would turn around to bite him.

But, in the process, he aired the very real grievance that he, his players and most Bok supporters are nursing after that bizarrely refereed match against France.

Despite the rugby powers agreeing to clamp down on “knee-drop” tackles because they are dangerous, there were multiple occasions in the match where the French players were guilty.

Not only were these not regarded by the referee as infringements, they also failed to make an impression on the television match official.

Rassie’s remarks have flagged the issue well before the next World Cup.

We hate it when losing teams cry, “We wuz robbed!” but, in this case, the Boks and their fans can feel hard done by.

And, without wanting to play the victim, it is interesting how often when there are negative developments in international sport, South Africa is the wounded one.

Ironically, former Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft revealed this week that the entire “Baggy Green” side knew about the use of sandpaper to tamper with the ball in the 2018 series against South Africa.

But, we’ll put it no further than this: you have to wonder why people go to such extraordinary lengths to ensure a South African team gets beaten…