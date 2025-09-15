Rassie Erasmus is SA’s rugby gold miner

South Africa has always had this talent, we feel. But Erasmus has become our rugby gold miner.

Of all the heart-in-mouth, “I can’t watch this” moments in South African sport, there is probably none more terrifying than watching an All Black backline, spinning the ball at lightning speed in what looks like an overlap position against the Springboks.

Not watching – whether in person or in the stadium – hasn’t helped much in the past, as this scenario has often ended with dejected green-and-gold players under the posts, waiting for the conversion. Saturday, though, was different.

This time, it was New Zealand fans who probably wanted to close their eyes to the slowly unfolding train smash, which was their team’s worst loss at home. Sadly for them, the All Blacks didn’t play bad rugby. The Boks were just way better.

Bouncing back from defeat as a team, from bad form and injuries as individuals and from a first-half deficit – as Rassie Erasmus’ charges did in Wellington – is the hallmark not merely of a good team, but one of which legends are built.

But it’s not even about one team: when it comes to players, Erasmus probably has two World Champion teams at his disposal.

