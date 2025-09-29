Rassie and the Springboks unlock new level: total rugby

In every play, there was anticipation of magic – and it often happened.

Saturday’s 67-30 drubbing of Argentina by the Springboks in Durban was when Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu announced himself to the world as contender for the best flyhalf in the game at the moment.

In racking up 37 points, he eclipsed Percy Montgomery’s long-standing record for the most points scored by an individual in a Springbok match.

Yet, it was more than his three brilliant tries, or the 10 out of 11 kicks he slotted, it was also his mastery of the midfield, his uncanny kicks and his darting speed.

And while Feinberg-Mngomezulu deservedly took the man-of-the-match award, it was the overall Bok performance which one overseas commentator called “ominous” for the other teams in the Rugby Championship.

All 23 players could hardly be faulted, except for Cheslin Kolbe’s “brain fart” which gifted a try to Argentina.

Eben Etzebeth – with a disallowed try – and Pieter-Steph du Toit (with two tries) showed there’s plenty of life left in the veterans.

There was freedom and there was joy. That same rugby expert believes Rassie Erasmus and the Boks may have just “unlocked” a new level in the game: total rugby.