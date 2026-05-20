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Rassie for president after National Order honour

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

20 May 2026

06:00 am

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From World Cup glory to Ikhamanga in Gold. Erasmus keeps winning trophies while uniting South Africans and pushing rugby innovation forward.

Rassie for president after National Order honour

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

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First, Rassie Erasmus united South Africans after the Springbok coach led the men in green and gold to back-to-back World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023.

Then it was Dr Rassie Erasmus in 2024, after North-West University awarded him an honorary doctorate of philosophy, in the discipline coaching science, for his contribution to rugby.

Now, the Presidency has honoured the beloved coach with the National Order of Ikhamanga in Gold – an honour that recognises citizens excelling in arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

He has certainly excelled, following up those World Cup triumphs by coaching the Boks to the 2024 and 2025 Rugby Championship titles – the country’s first back-to-back Rugby Championship crowns – and continuing to build an impressive squad that is capable of staying at the top of world rugby for years to come.

Erasmus, a former Bok flanker, is a popular coach who has pushed the boundaries in the sport due to his willingness to adopt innovation at every turn.

Later this year, the Boks tackle New Zealand in four Tests in “The Greatest Rivalry” Test series – a year ahead of next year’s World Cup.

Dare we dream of a series win against our fiercest foes this year and a third straight World Cup in 2027?

If so, what honour would they bestow on him next? President Erasmus?

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Opinion Rassie Erasmus Springboks (Bokke/Boks)

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