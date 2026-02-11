Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Rhino killers need hefty sentences

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

11 February 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Unless sentences for convicted poachers are put on par with those of murderers this will always be a war we will lose.

Rhino killers need hefty sentences

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

When the good news is still bad news.

That sums up our report today that rhino poaching has shown a 16% decline year-on-year… but that a horrifying 352 animals – or one a day – were killed in 2025.

But there’s more bad news.

The Kruger National Park, the jewel in the crown of our nature reserves, experienced its worst year on record for rhino poaching.

It’s not difficult to discern the reason.

ALSO READ: Good news for South Africa’s rhino poaching fight, but alarm bells at Kruger National Park

Kruger is close to populated areas. It has the biggest population of rhino.

Being a government-run facility, funds for antipoaching operations do not flow as freely as they do for private safari operations.

Finally, sadly, many of the government officials in and around Kruger are probably corruptly benefiting from the illegal trade.

It’s also apparent – from a presentation yesterday by Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp – that multinational networks still exist to feed demand from countries, particularly in Asia, for rhino horn.

RELATED ARTICLES

Unless sentences for convicted poachers are put on par with those of murderers – and they are killers – and there is a concerted global effort to shame rhino horn users, this will always be a war we will lose.

NOW READ: Suspected poacher killed by rangers in the Kruger National Park

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Kruger National Park (KNP) rhino poaching rhinos

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Ramaphosa and Putin discuss repatriation of South Africans recruited to fight in Ukraine
Courts Thabo Bester’s bid to be moved back to Gauteng prison struck off the roll [VIDEO]
South Africa Good news for South Africa’s rhino poaching fight, but alarm bells at Kruger National Park
News ‘My loyalty is to South Africa’: Paul O’Sullivan denies being foreign agent
News Ekurhuleni legal head concedes letter ‘looked like an attack’ on Ipid’s report on Mkhwanazi

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News