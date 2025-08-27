Roof leaks, sunburns and neighbours’ secrets

A leaky roof leads to DIY disaster, rooftop sunburn, and surprising discoveries about the neighbours’ not-so-hidden lives.
Almost spring. That magical time of year when a spurt of winter rain confirms that your roof is leaking and you frantically work out how many days left until real rain starts.
It all started with a drizzle. A little drip-drip into the bar area. Not bad, I thought.
Until it turned into a full-blown ceiling tantrum. So, like any responsible adult with zero roofing experience but an overinflated sense of DIY confidence, I fetched a ladder, a bucket of waterproof sealant and my most heroic pair of shorts the next day.
Scaling a ladder with a paintbrush in one hand and a tub of roof sealant in the other is a delicate art, usually mastered by circus performers or burglars.
For me, it was less Cirque du Soleil and more “Oh no, the neighbour saw my underwear”.
Thankfully, I made it to the top without falling.
ALSO READ: The street braai that turned into a sokkie rave
I stomped around the roof like I owned the place (I technically do), found the suspect area and slapped on enough sealant to patch a battleship.
It oozed like overripe cheese, but I was proud.
Here’s a fun fact: rooftops are closer to the sun. I was up there for a few hours, but when I climbed down, I looked like a tomato wearing a hat. My nose had its own glow.
My shoulders could fry bacon. I had created a heatwave of my own.
But it wasn’t all pain and sunstroke.
While I was up there, I discovered a whole new perspective – on life and on the neighbourhood. You see things from a roof you can’t see from ground level.
ALSO READ: How language shapes community and connection
Like the fact that Mr Patel’s grass is definitely fake.
Or that the Johnsons’ “herbal garden” might be growing something more … recreational.
And oh, the joy of peering over into backyards with zero shame. I waved at Old Mr Steyn, who nearly dropped his lawn chair.
I gave a thumbs-up to the vanishing cat lady next door.
I may or may not have seen a pool noodle being used in ways pool noodles were not designed for.
Eventually, the sunburn became unbearable.
ALSO READ: Pen, not prison: How creative writing saves us from ourselves
I slid back down the ladder like a sad toboggan, leaving a trail of sweat and mild regret.
Back on the ground, I surveyed my handiwork.
The leak? Still leaking.
But now the roof had a stylish blob of sticky goo that looked like abstract art.
Banksy would be proud.