Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Royal leeches are a relic of the past

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

3 November 2025

05:30 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Never having to earn an honest living, as the peasants do, has only deepened that superiority complex.

Royal leeches are a relic of the past

Former Prince Andrew Ferguson. Picture: Facebook/The Mirror

It’s upsetting when a family get evicted from a house they have occupied for years. But we won’t shed a tear about the new living arrangement of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the royal formally known as the Duke of York.

Nor will we feel any anguish at the news that his estranged wife, Sarah Ferguson – who has lived with him for years at the Royal Lodge in the Windsor Royal estate in the UK – will also have to find new accommodation.

ALSO READ: Prince Andrew settles sexual assault lawsuit out of court

Former prince falls from grace

Just as much as the former prince has fallen from grace amid allegations that he had sex with an underage girl and hung out with paedophile enabler Jeffrey Epstein, “Fergie” is hardly an innocent.

Back in 2001, she wrote to Epstein that he was a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend” – three years after he was convicted for soliciting underage girls.

The problem with royalty

There’s your problem with royalty… many of them believe the divine right of kings to lord it over all and sundry means the ordinary rules don’t apply to them.

Never having to earn an honest living, as the peasants do, has only deepened that superiority complex. Which begs a question: Why are these parasites still around this deep into the 21st century?

NOW READ: Andrew Mountbatten Windsor: the fall of Britain’s once favourite prince

Read more on these topics

Jeffrey Epstein Prince Andrew Royal Family

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa The way South Africa elects its president is ‘wrong’, Mbeki says
News Is load shedding a thing of the past? Eskom shares an update
Courts Only around 1 in 5 South Africans believe our courts are not corrupt
Crime Six dead, three injured in mass shooting in Reiger Park, Boksburg
Politics ‘I saw how politicians protect their dirty laundry’: Xolani Khumalo speaks about his plans for Ekurhuleni

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now