Rugby unites until the referee divides

For a moment, the country feels wonderfully uncomplicated - until the referee blows the whistle. Suddenly, national unity has left the building.

There are few things in SA capable of achieving what rugby does.

For a few glorious hours, political differences disappear. Social media arguments are forgotten.

Neighbours who normally disagree about everything suddenly become brothers-in-arms. The person who never speaks to anyone at the office is suddenly discussing scrums with the receptionist.

And when the Springboks play, the country breathes as one.

For 80 minutes, we are united by green and gold, a national anthem, a ball with an unfortunate shape and the shared belief that our team can overcome absolutely anything.

Rugby has a remarkable ability to cross boundaries. It is watched in shebeens, farm kitchens and suburban living rooms.

Grandparents watch with grandchildren. Friends gather around televisions. Complete strangers hug when someone scores a try.

For a moment, the country feels wonderfully uncomplicated – until the referee blows the whistle. Suddenly, national unity has left the building.

The referee, previously a neutral official simply trying to do his job, becomes the most unpopular person in South Africa. His ancestry, eyesight, qualifications and possibly his entire family tree are questioned within seconds.

“Are you blind?” This is usually shouted by people who could not identify a new silly rugby law if it arrived at their front door carrying a whistle.

Slow-motion replays are examined with the seriousness normally reserved for international criminal investigations. One person insists it was a penalty. Another claims it was never a penalty.

Someone at the back has already consulted Google. The television commentator says one thing. Dad says another.

An uncle insists they are both wrong. And suddenly the family that was united five minutes ago is holding an unofficial judicial inquiry while the mother makes fresh strong coffee.

Yet, perhaps this is part of rugby’s magic. It gives us something to argue about that, at least for a while, does not involve politics, petrol prices or the state of the nation.

We can disagree passionately and still celebrate together when the final whistle goes, because beneath the shouting and dramatic declarations that “that referee must be investigated”, there remains something powerful.

We care. We care about the team, the jersey and the idea that, despite everything that divides us, there are moments when millions of South Africans look in the same direction.

Until the next controversial decision, of course…