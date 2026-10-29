SA cannot afford the Olympic dream, snuff out the flame

SA's leaders hope to host the Olympic Games in 2036 or 2040, but the country does not have the money for such an event.

If believing in fantasies were an Olympic event, then South Africa’s leaders would be contenders for the gold medal.

But the shining lights in our sports and political firmaments have outdone themselves with their campaign to win a bid to host the Olympic Games in 2036 or 2040.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee is to make details public today of “exploratory discussions” with the International Olympic Committee – and a key part of that plan is expected to be a commitment of government backing.

Of course, our big-talking sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, has already grabbed a slew of headlines with an abortive bid to get a Formula One Grand Prix for South Africa. So, bidding for the five-ring showpiece is just another step in his fantastical career.

The problem with all of this – especially if it rolls further down that exploratory road – is that South Africa does not have the money to host such an event.

At the low end of the scale – done using existing infrastructure and on the cheap, as Paris did in 2024 – taxpayers (yes, it’s your money) are looking at forking out about R210 billion.

The most expensive scenario, though, could see that figure flying north of R500 billion.

Inflation – especially when it comes to mega-contracts when there are endless lines of comrades and their accomplices with their hands extended – is what we do brilliantly in this country.

Just look at us paying almost double for the e-toll roads – built for the 2010 Fifa World Cup – than you would have in the US, for example.

We don’t have a reliable, clean water supply. Our municipalities are crumbling. Crime and corruption are out of control.

And you guys want to light up an Olympic torch? Have you completely lost touch with reality?