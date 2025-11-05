SA not ready for e-voting – yet

After looking at written submissions and conducting stakeholder engagements, the IEC thinks it’s too early for e-voting.
Standing in long queues, waiting to make your mark at the polls – either nationally or at the municipal elections.
Problems arise, particularly at the larger polling stations, and tensions flare as it becomes a frustrating and time-consuming exercise.
It’s a situation most of us have probably experienced before.
It really shouldn’t be a painful experience as it presents us with the right to cast a vote… a chance to make a difference.
But, no matter how our elections have been declared free and fair, a manual process doesn’t give people the desired confidence in the whole process.
Not in a country where corruption is rife.
So, with next year’s municipal elections just over a year away, how do you change this?
Do you opt for a radical e-voting process to potentially enable faster and more efficient counting and tabulation?
Could that lead to a lower margin for error? But does e-voting present the possibility of cyberattacks?
The Electoral Commission of South Africa thinks it’s too early for e-voting.
After looking at over 200 written submissions and conducting more than 20 stakeholder engagements in all nine provinces, it insists that electronic voting would only be considered once a “robust legislative framework” is in place.
We agree. E-voting will happen here… just not yet.
