SA not ready for e-voting – yet

After looking at written submissions and conducting stakeholder engagements, the IEC thinks it’s too early for e-voting.

Standing in long queues, waiting to make your mark at the polls – either nationally or at the municipal elections.

Problems arise, particularly at the larger polling stations, and tensions flare as it becomes a frustrating and time-consuming exercise.

It’s a situation most of us have probably experienced before.

It really shouldn’t be a painful experience as it presents us with the right to cast a vote… a chance to make a difference.

But, no matter how our elections have been declared free and fair, a manual process doesn’t give people the desired confidence in the whole process.

Not in a country where corruption is rife.

So, with next year’s municipal elections just over a year away, how do you change this?

Do you opt for a radical e-voting process to potentially enable faster and more efficient counting and tabulation?

Could that lead to a lower margin for error? But does e-voting present the possibility of cyberattacks?

The Electoral Commission of South Africa thinks it’s too early for e-voting.

After looking at over 200 written submissions and conducting more than 20 stakeholder engagements in all nine provinces, it insists that electronic voting would only be considered once a “robust legislative framework” is in place.

We agree. E-voting will happen here… just not yet.

