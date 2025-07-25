SA teeters under corrupt leadership and collapsing diplomacy

The government’s disregard for its people and global partners has left South Africa exposed, broken and discredited.

The world is watching as SA stumbles from crisis to crisis while the president appoints multimillion-rand commissions and inquiries that everyone knows will lead nowhere.

The African Development Bank estimates the country will need about R725 billion a year to halt the decay and collapse of our country’s infrastructure.

The country cannot pay for this. So despite the government’s anti-business policies – along with unending corruption and blatant theft – the private sector President Cyril Ramaphosa so despises will have to foot the bill.

This begs the question – what are we paying taxes for?

Surely taxpayers can no longer be an unaccountable piggy bank for corrupt politicians and government officials?

Given the government’s pro-terror and pariah state love affair, our export markets will soon be under pressure as the US, our largest trading partner, turns its back on us and punishes us with massive new tariffs.

ALSO READ: Mr President, it’s time for you to leave

The government and its lackeys in the media are trying to hide or simply ignore the fact that the Trump administration has taken steps to isolate South Africa, and every citizen of the country will carry the cost of the government’s alignment with China, Russia and Iran, and black genocidal groups along with systemic corruption.

Kicking South Africa out of Agoa will be another nail in our worm-infested coffin.

But the president and his gang don’t care. After all, everything they have turned their eyes on has been either destroyed, corrupted, stolen or wrecked.

And worse is still to come as the US contemplates more stringent economic penalties, including tariffs and sanctions against some of our esteemed leaders.

Hopefully the penalties will include severe travel bans and bank freezes and, with some luck, international arrest warrants for money laundering. That day all true patriotic South Africans will breathe a sigh of relief.

Our country has never been more corrupted, divided and anti-government than now.

ALSO READ: ANC’s cheap distraction- 30 years later

Compromised ministers are allegedly playing major roles in crime cartels; hitmen are dispatched to eliminate opposition members. It appears some are following terror group tactics to ensure their seats in parliament are kept warm.

The president’s “handpicked” special envoy to reset relations with the US had his visa application turned down – something the president was aware of before he appointed him. If he wasn’t, then it truly reflects his lack of knowledge what is happening in our country.

The disconnect between the president, his faction-appointed ministers and the people is astonishing. It illustrates the nonchalant manner in which our country is being governed.

Our foreign relations have become mired in controversy as our government praises terror and condemns anti-terror actions by other countries.

After several years of reckless and arrogant international diplomacy, our government has typecast our country as a pariah state. It forgot that what is sown will be reaped and our gardenis infested with weeds.

A government that is unable to even appoint an ambassador to a major trading partner is not a government that has the country’s interests at heart.

ALSO READ: Leaders stumble from one crisis to another

A government that is unable to repair potholes has no credibility or power to attempt to negotiate for peace between warring factions – anywhere.

Not content to oversee a deeply corrupt government, it was also decided to open our borders to a host of international criminals.

As it has now become known, cartel leadership with some ministers has probably contributed to this very short-sighted and criminal approach to national sovereignty and progress.

It is proof that the government cares nought for its citizens but instead, cares for criminals. In fact, the government of Ramaphosa openly admitted that it will “sacrifice” Africa and its citizens if needed.

In an attempt to deflect attention from its consistent failures, corrupt policies and “exclusion at all costs” approach, the government has now claimed it is facing a coup.

Our armed forces have been so neglected and fraught with ill-discipline and lack of leadership, not to mention a lack of equipment, that they were easily defeated by a rebel group.

ALSO READ: When following the ‘science’ becomes a path to collapse

How can any normal thinking person view them as a threat to the government?

The same argument goes for our mainly corrupt law enforcement agencies.

If the world is tired of the South African government wallowing in its own self-pity and inability to government while stealing wherever and whenever they can, imagine how the citizens must feel.

The president’s disconnect with real world geopolitics will not save us from the mess he has overseen. It really is time for him to either wake up and leave, or simply just step aside and leave.