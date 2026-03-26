Sanral risks another public backlash

Critics say Sanral is exceeding its powers, with new policies forcing private operators to pay and comply with stricter controls.

Our government and parastatals have never been adept at reading the room – that ability to gauge public sentiment – which has led them into dodgy decisions or into a war of words with ordinary South Africans.

Perhaps the worst offender when it comes to blundering ahead long after you should have realised everybody is against you is the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral).

Its mendacious flick-flacks to justify e-tolls as a “user pays” fee – for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project – rather than the additional tax that it was, led to the first successful mass civic protest since 1994.

Undeterred, however, it now wants to lay claim to private land, alongside the roads under their jurisdiction… and not only tell people what they may or may not do on that land, but they also want them to pay for the privilege through various levies.

Owners and operators of roadside businesses say the new Sanral policy on rest and service facilities along national roads is exceeding the mandate of the body.

Cynics believe Sanral wants to pad its balance sheet by snagging revenue by forcing facilities like EV charging stations to pay fees.

Sanral needs reminding: you provide services, and we don’t answer to you.

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