SAPS must hear what zama zamas know about Wedela shooting

Illegal miners say they know who was behind the deadly Wedela tavern shooting and want an opportunity to share what they know with police.

Zama zamas may be involved in illegal mining and criminal activities, but that doesn’t mean the South African Police Service (Saps) should ignore any information they are willing to offer.

The case? The Wedela tavern shooting, where 18 people were killed last month on the West Rand.

In an exclusive interview with zama zamas in the area, they told The Citizen they feared for their lives “as the shooters were still out there”.

One illegal miner said: “We know who they are and why they attacked us, but we are worried that they also killed innocent community members. If the police, especially the Saps provincial office, can give us a chance to tell them what we know about the suspects, all of them will be arrested. But the police must promise us that we will not be arrested during our interaction with them.”

Another illegal miner warned more violence could follow, saying: “We are not scared of them and we can do what they did. But our worry is that they injured innocent people. If the police delay arresting them, we will be obliged to retaliate.”

Ian Cameron, chair of parliament’s portfolio committee on police, said Saps should certainly look into the information.

“Taking their information seriously does not mean endorsing illegal mining or excusing criminal conduct,” he said.

“The information must be tested and corroborated, not simply accepted because someone claims to know who the shooters are. People should also not be pushed back towards officers they have specifically implicated.”

The world of zama zamas is a dark and murky one.

We do not condone what they do. Far from it.

What we are saying is that every avenue linked to the shooting should be investigated and taken seriously before more blood is spilled.

The ball is now in Saps’ court.