SA’s justice system inspires more suspicion than confidence

Cracks in South Africa’s police force reveal a deep crisis of trust and accountability that threatens the very fabric of justice.

South Africans recently commemorated the lives of police officers who died in the line of duty – men and women who stood between chaos and order.

Yet, even as we honoured their sacrifice at the Union Buildings on Sunday, headlines told a darker story: a police officer arrested for involvement in cash-in-transit heists and another in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, who held his family hostage before taking two lives, including his own.

These tragedies are not isolated. They are symptoms of a deeper malaise within our law enforcement system – one that demands urgent attention.

When the men and women in blue, our supposed line of defence, hold us ransom, where do we run?

The answer is not simple, but the questions must be asked: are our police officers mentally equipped for the pressures they face on a daily basis?

Are integrity checks robust enough to weed out those who exploit the badge for personal gain?

The standard of law and order in this country must rise above the paper it’s written on.

We cannot afford a justice system that inspires more suspicion than confidence.

Every time a suspect walks free on a technicality, or a judgment is clouded by whispers of bribery, public trust erodes further.

The community of Mamelodi must now be trying to piece together what the cause of this tragic incident was – but one thing is for sure: mental health was at its breaking point.

Work despondency is also real. Police say they arrest suspects only for courts to release them. Courts say investigations are too poor to hold up legally.

The result? A cycle of frustration, burnout, and disillusionment. We must stop treating laws as decorative ornaments reserved for Joe Soap.

Justice must be blind – not biased by wealth, race, gender or political affiliation.

There should be no such thing as white privilege in the courtroom, nor sympathy that excuses criminality based on background.

South Africa’s police force must self-heal and self-cleanse.

The mentally affected must be supported. The morally compromised must be removed from the police force.

Only then can we begin to restore faith in the justice system and rebuild the trust that every society needs to thrive.

But the question is: are we beyond law and order? It’s a chilling thought…

