SA’s sports future in good hands

It is good to see our top sportspeople have not got carried away.

Wiaan Mulder will bat at number three for the fourth time, come the first Test match against Zimbabwe. Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

For sports fans, there is always some trepidation as new players start to filter in to replace the old stalwarts, especially in national teams.

It’s strange to see names you don’t know donning national colours and who have not yet proven themselves.

But after this weekend’s performances by the Springboks and the Proteas, rugby and cricket fans will be breathing a lot easier.

Our sports future is in good hands. Although the match against the Barbarians was not an official Test, Vincent Tshituka grabbed the opportunity to shine in his first game in a Springbok jersey, scoring two tries.

In the Proteas Test match against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, Lhuan-dre Pretorius became the youngest debutant to score a century for South Africa and youngest player in cricket history to score 150 and above in a Test innings.

Corbin Bosch, whose first Test for the Proteas was only in December, also shone in Bulawayo with his maiden Test century.

Bok man of the match in the 54-7 victory over the Barbarians, Cheslin Kolbe, honestly called it less than the Bok’s best.

This honesty and determination to do better augurs well for the future.

