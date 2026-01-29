Opinion

When saying sorry makes business sense for WeBuyCars

WeBuyCars accepted a R2.5 million fine and agreed to rewriting its terms and conditions so they align with consumer law.

WeBuyCars agreed with the National Consumer Commission to pay a fine of R2.5 million and refund the 31 consumers who complained. Picture: Supplied

Used car salespeople must be close to the top of the list of society’s least-trusted people.

That car, driven by a little old lady to church once a week? Difficult to believe when there’s steam billowing out from under the bonnet and oil dripping on to the street…

Fortunately, SA consumer laws and the National Consumer Commission provide some sort of safety net for those who have the bitter taste of a motoring lemon in their mouths and wallets.

The commission has found in favour of disgruntled consumers on a number of occasions, fined dealers and forced them to reimburse customers.

But many have done so with ill grace, fighting all the way.

So, it is encouraging to see the massive WeBuyCars group refunding customers who complained to the commission, accepting its R2.5 million fine, as well as rewriting its terms and conditions so they align with consumer law.

Without argument. Without fighting.

WeBuyCars will now do its own reports on the state of the vehicles it sells. That gives buyers peace of mind.

Sorry may be hard to say, but it’s a good business decision.

