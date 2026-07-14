Schabir Shaik-like moves at Madlanga commission are sickening

Sick notes have been provided by Brown Mogotsi, Suliman Carrim, Mike van Wyk and now Idac head Andrea Johnson.

And, ladies and gentlemen, the Schabir Shaik Award for battling a judicially-induced bout of physical suffering goes to Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson, who had to be whisked off to hospital at the last minute yesterday, thus preventing her from appearing and giving testimony to the Madlanga commission… which, as we know only too well, can cause at least palpitations and discomfort, as well as profuse sweating among some.

What’s that Hollywood saying? You cannot make this stuff up.

Johnson follows – or should that be limps, given the possibility of physical decline – in some hallowed footsteps.

After Shaik, who was granted medical parole for a supposedly terminal disease – and then miraculously recovered – his benefactor, Jacob Zuma, also played the health card during his interminable legal processes.

Just at the Madlanga inquiry over the past few months, sick notes have been provided by Brown Mogotsi (supposed police informant and political fixer), Suliman Carrim (ANC-linked businessman) and Mike van Wyk (CEO of Medicare 24, whose company alleged scored a fat police tender through backhanders).

For former Crime Intelligence head Feroz Khan, the sick note was perhaps superfluous, as he ended up in intensive care with a bullet in his body.

At this rate, Madlanga is looking to be more virulent and infectious than Covid…

One cannot, of course, read anything into the fact that these people have failed to have their chance to explain things, or to clear the air.

It also goes without saying that Johnson has not been charged with any crime.

However, it is not confidence-inspiring when the head of the very organisation trusted with bringing down corruption may well have been allegedly involved.

When you cannot trust those who guard the guards, then the fight against corruption will be long.

It’s enough to make you sick.