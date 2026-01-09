School uniforms are breaking the budget

Back-to-school expenses now exceed inflation, forcing parents to cover basics from stationery to hygiene items while schools lack support.

For decades now, the topic of whether this country should have school uniforms – or just allow pupils to attend in “civvies” as they do when they take classes at university – has been the staple of debate, much of it, ironically, by school debating societies.

But, as our story today shows, the issue of school uniforms – and the attendant expenses parents have to bear to get their offspring educated – has become much more than an intellectual discussion.

South Africans across the board, already struggling with cost-of-living increases which exceed the growth in salaries, are faced this year with having to cope with back to school costs around double the inflation rate.

To equip a single Grade 8 pupil at a public fee-paying high school is going to cost parents a minimum of R5 000 before the child even gets through the school gate.

This figure is down to increases in the cost of both uniforms and stationery.

But, as we report, some schools are so badly let down by the services and support which should be provided by central government, they ask parents to provide not only writing utensils, but also hygiene requirements like toilet paper.

There is something badly wrong with a government education system that cannot even provide for the basic living requirements of children during the time they are in its care.

What’s the solution?

The obvious one is: get someone to police education budgets right across the country from provincial departments to individuals – and to bust those in the system who are looting these funds.

Then, do we dispense with school uniforms altogether as a cost-saving measure?

The downside of that is that those whose parents cannot afford fancy clothes will feel disadvantaged or may even get bullied.

Perhaps we need to standardise uniforms to take advantage of economies of scale.

