Senegal robbed but remain true Afcon champions

Appeals board ruling may favour Morocco, but Senegal's victory and celebrations show who truly earned the Afcon crown on merit.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) appeal board’s decision to award the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title to Morocco has sent shockwaves through the game on the continent.

Senegal won the trophy at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on 18 January, beating the Atlas Lions 1-0 after extra time.

The Teranga Lions were given their gold medals and they paraded the trophy through the streets of Dakar.

Morocco, however, appealed to CAF, citing an incident just before the end of normal time. Morocco were awarded a controversial penalty and several incensed Senegal players walked off the pitch.

This is not allowed according to CAF’s regulations, which stipulate a 3-0 victory is then awarded to the opposing side.

CAF’s appeals board have done exactly that for Morocco. Senegal have announced their intention to appeal CAF’s decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, that generally has the final say on such matters.

This is not a good look for Morocco.

It smacks of sour grapes that they appealed against the result of a game they lost.

And it adds fuel to the fire of those who believe Morocco has too much influence on the continental game.

Senegal won. They are the true champions.