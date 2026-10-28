Sidney Hill’s hijacking shootout reignites gun debate

While some see the incident as proof that guns can save lives, the shootout also serves as a warning against reckless displays of firearms.

Sidney Hill is being hailed as a hero by many after he pulled out his gun to protect his young daughter from armed hijackers trying to take his bakkie.

In the hail of more than 20 shots exchanged between him and his attackers, he was lightly wounded in the arm and leg, but one of his rounds ended the life of one of the criminals.

As a trained weapon user who works as a bodyguard, Hill would definitely have had experience on his side… but, equally, in such a fierce fire fight, it was a miracle that his daughter was unscathed.

As a father, he did the right thing and he said afterwards he would do anything to protect his children – his son opening the gate and his daughter beside him in the passenger seat – including putting his own life on the line.

The incident has seemed like payback for many South Africans, who daily find themselves the helpless victims of criminal thugs and who know that the chances of our cops or justice system meting out punishment are vanishingly slim.

The fact that a firearm was, this time, on the side of the “good guys” will bolster the arguments of the pro-gun lobby that private firearm ownership is what stands between many people and bloody anarchy.

And, indeed, they have a point: criminals don’t use licensed guns…

Hill’s narrow escape, though, also underlines the importance of firearms training – which, if done properly, also instils a measure of discipline in the trainee.

But it also covers up the other reality that if someone pulls out a gun in self-defence, then their attackers may have nothing to lose and will shoot first.

Also, as a calm professional protection officer, Hill would, in all probability, be horrified if his survival encourages the Rambos of the world to flash guns around to boost their egos and solve non-existent problems.