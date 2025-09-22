Sing praises of Kimberley heroes

In the end, Griquas played out of their skins to overturn a 30-point losing margin against the same side at the same ground only a fortnight ago.

For 55 years the talk in Kimberley has always been of the heroics of Mannetjies Roux, Peet Smith and the Griqualand West team that beat the Bulls in the mining town in the 1970 Currie Cup final.

In the ensuing decades, the perennial underdogs of provincial rugby have come close, with the final in 2022 in Kimberley against the Pumas the closest yet.

Icons of the game

Alas, it was not to be for a union that has given so many icons of the game their first real chance – from Bok centurions Victor Matfield and Willie le Roux, to Glasgow coach Franco Smith and Baby Bok coach Dawie Theron.

Saturday’s final was similar to the seminal 1970 match: the Lions were overwhelming favourites by fans, commentators and perhaps even the home side.

History repeats itself

In the end, Griquas played out of their skins to overturn a 30-point losing margin against the same side at the same ground only a fortnight ago.

History repeated itself for the Lions, too, losing a second final in as many years to an injury time penalty, but for the people of Kimberley; stuur groete aan Mannetjies Roux – it’s time to start singing about the new generation… Cebo Dlamini, George Whitehead and the champions of 2025.

