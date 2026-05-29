Snake in the grass with Robert F Kennedy Jnr

Kennedy's views are as bizarre as his choice in animal companions.

Had a South African government minister been captured on a viral video picking up two writhing black snakes bare-handed, the right-wingers and Trump lovers here would have burst blood vessels complaining about savagery, low IQ… or worse.

But, we guess the response would be more muted to the latest antics of US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jnr who, as part of the Trump administration, can do no wrong for some… especially when it comes to taking on “Big Pharma”.

Kennedy has a bizarre record with God’s creatures, though, including using a chainsaw to cut the head off a beached dead whale; snipping off the penis of a roadkill raccoon to study it later… and even winding up with a parasitic worm in his brain.

Still, boys will be boys, we suppose. Now that he is a full-grown man in charge of health, his views are as bizarre as his choice in animal companions.

He has wrongly blamed vaccines for autism, causing hesitancy among many parents… and at least some child deaths from preventable disease like measles.

It must be comforting to know, for an American citizen, that the man running your health system is much more comfortable with animals than he is with science.