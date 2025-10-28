Opinion

South Africa doctors its global relations

28 October 2025

Let’s view Ramaphosa’s honorary doctorate as a recognition that our country punches above its weight in international affairs.

University of Malaya confers an honorary doctorate to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

With South Africa struggling with crime, corruption and an almost unbridgeable gulf been the haves and the have-nots, it is difficult to get enthusiastic about the leader who presides over this mess being awarded a foreign honorary doctorate.

To be fair, the University of Malaya didn’t confer an honorary doctorate in international relations on President Cyril Ramaphosa because of his stellar achievements at home.

Few people could defend those… However, one must wonder whether Ramaphosa deserves to be recognised – and feted – for his achievements in global affairs.

There could be a case made out that he has made contributions to global diplomacy.

Many have forgotten that, after being involved in the process which eventually brought about our own democracy in 1994, Ramaphosa played an important role as part of a group of South Africans who helped build trust among parties to the Northern Ireland peace negotiations.

His government was also the first to take Israel to the International Court of Justice for human rights violations in Gaza.

South Africa has also tried to act as mediator in conflicts, including that between Ukraine and Russia.

With that in mind, let’s view Ramaphosa’s award as a recognition that our country punches above its weight in international affairs.

