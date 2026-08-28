Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

South Africa’s political chaos still falls short of regional autocracy

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

3 minute read

28 August 2026

07:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

SA's governance may be chaotic, but developments in Zambia and Uganda show how quickly democratic institutions can come under pressure.

South Africa’s political chaos still falls short of regional autocracy

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

As we look at the ongoing circus which is governance at all levels in South Africa, we do need to stop for a moment and realise that, in African terms, it could be worse.

It may not seem like it, but we do have a semblance of democracy in this country.

To the north of us? Not so much.

We’re not even talking about the one-party dictatorship of Zimbabwe here: Zambia and Uganda appear to be in the throes of having autocrats tighten their grip on authority.

Sadly, in Zambia – which is doing well economically and is generally a politically peaceful country – we saw President Hakainde Hichilema suddenly issue a decree closing the courts, which effectively roadblocked anyone from challenging the results of the recent elections in which Hichilema won 60% of the vote.

Then, opposition leader Brian Mundubile went into hiding suddenly after the security services loyal to Hichilema accused him and his supporters of plotting sedition.

So far, so back to the post-independence 1960s African playbook, when “Big Man” dictators decided they were the only ones entitled to run their countries.

That’s still the case in Uganda, where President Yoweri Museveni – the 81 year old who has ruled for more than four decades – has taken more of a backseat in recent months.

There is speculation over who will succeed him – either his son, army chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba, or his son’s brother-in-law, Odrek Rwabwogo.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said he will contest the next election in 2031, expecting to “get 90%”.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rwabwogo, on the other hand, is said to have been building support and positioning himself as a moderate reformer.

Either way, it’s still looking like a dynasty taking shape, isn’t it?

At least we don’t have that in South Africa – or do we?

Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe party definitely looks like a family business, doesn’t it?

Read more on these topics

Elections politics Uganda uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK ) Zambia
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa DA rakes in R104m as IEC probes ANC’s funding compliance
Courts Possible plea deal for Zimbabwean man accused of killing his family in the UK
News When the screen becomes the crime scene: What the Malmesbury teen case spotlights
News Bronkhorstspruit resident spent R160 000 resurfacing neglected roads
News ‘He knew I needed the contract’: Cat Matlala defends Senona’s advice to challenge R360m tender cancellation

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News