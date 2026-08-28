South Africa’s political chaos still falls short of regional autocracy

SA's governance may be chaotic, but developments in Zambia and Uganda show how quickly democratic institutions can come under pressure.

As we look at the ongoing circus which is governance at all levels in South Africa, we do need to stop for a moment and realise that, in African terms, it could be worse.

It may not seem like it, but we do have a semblance of democracy in this country.

To the north of us? Not so much.

We’re not even talking about the one-party dictatorship of Zimbabwe here: Zambia and Uganda appear to be in the throes of having autocrats tighten their grip on authority.

Sadly, in Zambia – which is doing well economically and is generally a politically peaceful country – we saw President Hakainde Hichilema suddenly issue a decree closing the courts, which effectively roadblocked anyone from challenging the results of the recent elections in which Hichilema won 60% of the vote.

Then, opposition leader Brian Mundubile went into hiding suddenly after the security services loyal to Hichilema accused him and his supporters of plotting sedition.

So far, so back to the post-independence 1960s African playbook, when “Big Man” dictators decided they were the only ones entitled to run their countries.

That’s still the case in Uganda, where President Yoweri Museveni – the 81 year old who has ruled for more than four decades – has taken more of a backseat in recent months.

There is speculation over who will succeed him – either his son, army chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba, or his son’s brother-in-law, Odrek Rwabwogo.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba has said he will contest the next election in 2031, expecting to “get 90%”.

Rwabwogo, on the other hand, is said to have been building support and positioning himself as a moderate reformer.

Either way, it’s still looking like a dynasty taking shape, isn’t it?

At least we don’t have that in South Africa – or do we?

Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe party definitely looks like a family business, doesn’t it?