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Springboks gather intel as Rassie play mind games with All Blacks

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

20 August 2026

06:00 am

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Springbok management has reportedly gathered valuable intel on All Black's playing style during the opening tour games against local sides.

Springboks gather intel as Rassie play mind games with All Blacks

Rassie Erasmus (coach) of the Springboks during the South African national men’s rugby team announcement media conference at Southern Sun Hyde Park on June 29, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images.

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The All Blacks are the pickpockets of the modern sporting world: drop your vigilance for a second and they’ll nick not only your ball but probably also any chance they would get penalised.

Take the milk out of your tea and then come back later for the sugar…

Too harsh?

Richie McCaw, one of the finest loose forwards in the history of the game, was so because he instinctively knew the line between legal and illegal and when and how to cross it without being called out.

That’s always been the style of the team – for some decades now.

They’ve added bits of psychological warfare over the years, generally trying to point fingers at other teams first, to get referees in the “correct” frame of mind.

But Rassie Erasmus is no babe in the woods when it comes to head games… so no surprise about reports that the Springbok management has been gathering “valuable intel” on the New Zealand playing style, following the opening games in the tour against local sides.

Translation: Welcome to South Africa, okes. We see you. We may even pass on some of our intel to the referees.

And you can be sure Rassie doesn’t mind living rent-free in your heads.

Read more on these topics

All Blacks rugby team Editorials Rassie Erasmus Springboks (Bokke/Boks)
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