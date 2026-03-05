Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Stealing dignity from the grieving poor

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

5 March 2026

06:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Alleged burial tariffs in Thembisile Hani strip grieving families of dignity in communities still scarred by apartheid's dehumanisation.

Stealing dignity from the grieving poor

Image: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

One of the evil characteristics of apartheid – and one many South African non-white people won’t get over easily – was that anyone who was not white was regarded, in law and in treatment, as a lesser being, the untermensch (subhuman) which was the Nazi label for Jews and any non-Aryan.

Essentially, this translated into everyday interactions between the races as a superior and inferior relationship.

What black people were seldom accorded was dignity, because many white people simply did not believe they were “human” enough to have dignity.

Black people were humiliated in myriad ways, particularly by apartheid’s civil servants, ranging from cops to municipal officials.

Yet, in many parts of our supposedly free South Africa, the new government’s people apparently share the belief poor people do not deserve to be treated with dignity.

ALSO READ: Family ordered to exhume remains buried at former homestead

The Thembisile Hani local municipality in Mpumalanga has been accused of taking revenue desperation to shocking depths, allegedly targeting grieving families with “extortionate” burial tariffs.

This, for cemeteries which have been neglected for years, with knee-high grass providing good grazing for local goats.

There should always be dignity in death.

Why should this be taken away from families?

RELATED ARTICLES

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

burial Editorials Mpumalanga

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Ramathuba faces R90 billion accountability moment
Personal Finance No peace for your bond: Will Middle East conflict force Reserve Bank to halt interest rate cuts?
Politics He warned the country – Mosiuoa Lekota’s close friend
News Here is when Shingwedzi camp in the Kruger National Park will reopen
News Cope founder Mosiuoa Lekota has died

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News