A 74-year-old pensioner jailed for stealing coffee has 19 previous convictions for similar offences dating back to 1988.

It’s the sort of headline to make people outraged: 74-year-old pensioner jailed for three years for stealing coffee.

In South Africa, where syndicate kingpins buy Lamborghinis with money diverted from public hospital budgets, this seems grossly unfair. How can you send a little old lady to jail for stealing to put food on the table?

But, being South Africa, things are not always as they may appear on the surface.

This appearance before the Magistrate’s Court in Meyerton was not the first rodeo for Manaki Lucia Sizane when it comes to shoplifting.

The state showed she had 19 previous convictions – going back as far as 1988 – for similar offences. Not only that, the Magistrate’s Court in Vereeniging recently fined her R4 000 (or eight months’ jail) for the theft of expensive coffee valued at R1 529.91.

In the latest incident, she and an accomplice targeted high-value coffee. The theft was discovered when a stocktake was done the following day. CCTV footage showed Sizane and her accomplice stuffing the bottles into their clothes.

She and another woman were arrested when they returned to the store, but the other woman managed to escape.

We think a jail sentence is appropriate. This is not some poor gogo stealing for her grandchildren. This is a long-time thief – she has been caught on 20 occasions, which means she’s probably done this multiple times more than that. And possibly even for an organised crime operation.

Though her first conviction would have been in her late 30s, the fact she is now a pensioner means she is a possibly a far more effective shoplifter, because people’s vigilance is lessened when it comes to older people.

Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. It puts shops out of business and people out of jobs.

Crime is crime – and if you do it, then prepare to do the time, too.