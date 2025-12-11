Symbolism won’t fix Joburg

Loyiso Masuku’s historic win against Dada Morero must deliver water, power and stability, or risk ceding ground to the DA.

The recent defeat of Joburg mayor Dada Morero as the ANC’s Johannesburg regional chair was not a quiet reshuffle. It was a loud rejection.

Delegates sent a clear message: the city is failing, residents are angry and the ANC can no longer pretend that things are under control. By choosing Loyiso Masuku, they chose change, turning their backs on a record of collapsing services, water shortages and political drift.

Masuku’s rise is historic, but it is also practical. She is the first woman to lead the ANC’s biggest region, yet she brings more than symbolism. Masuku has real experience in Johannesburg’s government, having served as MMC across various portfolios.

She knows how the city works, where it breaks down and what stands in the way of delivery. She is not a newcomer; she understands the system she must now try to fix.

Her trajectory also carries the weight of political rehabilitation. Masuku was thrust into the national spotlight during Gauteng’s Covid PPE procurement scandal, when allegations of irregular contracts rocked the province.

Although she was implicated, she was eventually cleared of wrongdoing by the Special Investigating Unit. That clearance allowed her to return to public office.

Her victory, however, creates an awkward and tense situation. Masuku now leads the ANC in Johannesburg while Morero still occupies the mayor’s office. Two centres of power in a struggling city rarely end well.

Morero may still wear the mayoral chain but, politically, he is weakened. If the city continues to decline, pressure will grow for Masuku to push for change at the top. Morero’s defeat may only be the beginning, even though he seems safe for now until next year’s local government elections.

For residents, the internal drama matters only if it brings results. People want running water, working electricity, safer streets and regular refuse collection.

Johannesburg has endured years of unstable coalitions, rapid mayoral changes and a steady slide in service delivery. Masuku’s win has created excitement inside the ANC, but residents will judge her by how well she monitors Morero, not her speeches.

Her task is complicated further by a major challenge: Helen Zille has thrown her hat into the race for mayor. Zille’s decision is a strategic strike that cannot be ignored.

The DA sees the ANC divided, weakened and losing public trust. Zille brings experience, discipline and the image of a leader who can restore order to a city in crisis. She will campaign on stability, competence and the promise of a cleaner, more efficient government.

Can Masuku compete with Zille? Yes, but only if she performs well in her current MMC role, works constructively with Morero and engages communities as regional chair.

Masuku offers renewal, fresh leadership and a break from the failures of the past. Her insider knowledge of the city’s structures gives her an advantage.

If Masuku can show real improvements – even small ones – she becomes a strong contender. If not, Zille’s message of stability and competence will land easily.

Johannesburg is at a turning point. The ANC has promised renewal before, only to disappoint. This time, the stakes are higher. Residents are desperate for basic services. The symbolism of Masuku’s victory will fade quickly if it is not matched by tangible improvements in daily life.

If Masuku can demonstrate that the ANC in Johannesburg is serious about fixing water shortages, stabilising electricity supply and cleaning up governance, she will strengthen her party’s hand ahead of 2026.

If she fails, Zille and the DA will seize the narrative of competence and stability.

Johannesburg’s future will not be decided in conference halls but in the streets, suburbs and townships, where residents demand service delivery.

Renewal or rejection, action or drift – the city will soon learn whether the ANC’s promise of change is real, or whether voters will demand a new start next year.

