Taylor Swift is moving on swiftly to happiness

Taylor Swift and American football star Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Instagram, sparking excitement among “Swifties” and global media.

It’s a sign of our celebrity-obsessed times that the USA Today newspaper has a journalist whose official job title is “Taylor Swift Reporter”.

And he has been working overtime as media outlets around the world call him for his thoughts on her just-announced engagement.

Swift and American football player Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, setting the stage for a high-profile wedding for one of the world’s biggest celebrity couples.

A joint post on their Instagram pages showed pictures of Kelce down on one knee making his marriage proposal in a flower-laden garden, and then Swift displaying a large diamond ring.

“Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married,” the pair, both aged 35, joked in a caption.

Swift’s fans – known as “Swifties” – are mostly young and female, because she offers them a glimpse of how life, and love, could be in our increasingly hectic and dangerous world, where loneliness has become the epidemic of the age.

Swift offers an antidote to the bad, because she seems as though she comes from a world filled with smiles, laughter and happiness.

And in the words of Paul McCartney, also an entertainer extraordinaire: “What’s wrong with that, we’d like to know…”

