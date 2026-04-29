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Thawing US-SA relations are a positive sign

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

29 April 2026

07:00 am

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Washington knows that its arch-rival, China, has its eyes on Africa.

Thawing US-SA relations are a positive sign

US ambassador to South Africa Brent Bozell III and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.

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Donald Trump is motivated by The Art of the Deal as his book says… and dealmakers, like poker players, use bluff and bluster as their weapons of mass distraction.

That’s why it’s sensible, when it comes to Trump and broader US foreign policy, to adopt a “wait and see” attitude.

Perhaps many were too quick to jump in and criticise the US President’s pick for his ambassador to Pretoria, Leo Brent Bozell 111.

Sure, he didn’t start off too well with his ill-considered comments relating to the song and the fact that our courts had found it not to be hate speech.

Bozell, though, has made some soothing comments recently – never mind his growing appreciation for our beautiful, fascinating country.

He sees trade and investment going both ways between our countries. However, perhaps the best sign of a thaw in the diplomatic relationship was the message this week from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, effectively America’s Number One diplomat.

Sending his “warm greetings” to all South Africa’s citizens, Rubio echoed the ideas of another Republican president, Ronald Reagan, when he said that there could be “constructive engagement” between the USA and SA “where our interests align”.

Is that an about-turn by the White House? No. But the door is ajar.

Washington knows that its arch-rival, China – which is playing a canny, long game in expanding its global influence – has its eyes on Africa, not only for its resources but its growing market potential.

South Africa, for all its appearance of being a failing state, still commands respect in the halls of power around the world.

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If you want influence in Africa, you need to have South Africa in your corner. And we need the US.

Maybe not a match made in heaven, but relationships have been built on a lot less.

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Read more on these topics

Donald Trump Leo Brent Bozell III South Africa United States of America (USA/US)

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