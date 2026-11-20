Prince Harry, probably the British royal family most experienced soldier, says he is ready to don uniform again.

It is surprising that Prince Harry – probably the British royal family’s most experienced soldier – should, having experienced the horrors of war first-hand, declare himself ready to don a uniform again if required to fight the Russians.

The Brits have always done jingoism better than anyone else, so perhaps the Duke of Sussex is continuing to perpetrate what war poet Wilfred Owen called the “old lie” that it is “sweet and fitting to die for one’s country”.

Maybe he wants to prove to the country – after the controversies he and his American wife, Meghan Markle, have been through both at home and abroad – that he is still committed to Duty, rather than partying, as his uncle, Andrew, seemed to be.

Many in Europe are feeling as insecure about Russia now as they did about Adolf Hitler in the late 1930s… but equally, younger people are saying, as American youth did in the 1970s, “Hell No! We Won’t Go!” to any suggestion of military draft.

Younger generations are worse off financially and socially than their parents and even grandparents.

They feel, viscerally, the words of Rudyard Kipling, after his own son was killed:

If any question why we died,

Tell them, because our fathers lied.