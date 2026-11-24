Extracting the gold under the earth of Gauteng unleashed radioactive uranium isotopes and radon gas.

Gold made us – at least in the area which used to be known as the Witwatersrand.

But the precious metal has left a toxic legacy – radioactive materials that pour into our atmosphere every day, threatening the health of millions of us.

Extracting the gold under the earth of Gauteng unleashed radioactive uranium isotopes and radon gas, because these elements are present in the rocks of the area in far higher quantities than the gold they also contain.

Liberating the gold triggered the release of radon, which happens continuously because Gauteng is littered (both literally and figuratively) with more than 270 tailings dams covering an area of about 400km².

Toxic dust from them gets blown into nearby houses and informal settlements – something accelerated by legal and illegal mining operations to recover the remaining gold.

The toxic substances can trigger lung cancer and, according to experts, radon alone is one of the world’s most carcinogenic substances, being the second-leading cause of lung cancer.

There is little to no way to force mining companies which cease operations to rehabilitate their workings and our environmental laws are weak, at best.

So, it seems, the toxic monster will be lurking with us for a long time yet.