The many faces death can wear

By Editorial staff

6 March 2026

06:00 am

Suicide may end one person's suffering, but it often leaves lasting grief and unanswered questions for those left behind.

The many faces death can wear

Picture: iStock

Suicide does not need an explanation or a note at the end. That is because the very act of ending it all tells all.

The depths of darkness that an individual must pass through to contemplate the only lightness would be that at the end of the tunnel, must be mentally and emotionally debilitating.

But where it all ends for the individual choosing to cross the river Styx, so the torture begins for those who are left behind.

The pursuit of freedom through death is the kind of noble tale of emotional valour that belongs in mythology.

In reality, the cruelty of suicide supersedes the release from suffering. So, too, are the relentless shadows that some people sink into.

Depression is real, heartbreak can be tangible and substance abuse can turn living into a sentence of torture.

Yet, there is help available and while not everyone would reach out, sometimes the “us” around the “them” should be reaching inward and intervening, before it’s too late.

Conversely, euthanasia might be argued differently, because there, the burden of terminal suffering can be calculated, forecast and predicted.

It is a different kind of decision, an outcome that perhaps mimics what nature would have handed out, anyway.

