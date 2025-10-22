The mosquito war must continue

Malaria kills nearly 600 000 Africans yearly. Climate change, population growth, and funding gaps threaten progress in the fight against this deadly disease.

Tourists are often surprised when asked what they think is the deadliest animal in Africa and the answer is: after humans, mosquitoes kill more people than any other creature.

Every year, almost 600 000 die of malaria in Africa, accounting for 95% of the deaths worldwide.

Yet, despite improvements in technology and medicine, the prognosis for the eradication of malaria on our continent is not good.

Climate change and population growth are threatening a resurgence of the potentially fatal disease, according to experts.

The African Leaders Malaria Alliance and Malaria No More UK said in a new report several African countries had reported upsurges in cases between January and June, after heavy rain.

And although malaria mortality has halved in the past two decades, insufficient funding has virtually stalled the fight.

Predictions are that a halt in all prevention interventions could cost Africa about R1.4 trillion in lost gross domestic product by 2030, alongside 525 million additional cases and 990 000 more deaths on top of the already high annual toll.

The mosquito may seem likely an insignificant annoyance to some, but Africa cannot ignore its deadly presence.

