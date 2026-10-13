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The sky is the limit for the class of 2026

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

13 October 2026

07:00 am

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We wish the class of 2026 well. May all the hard work, sacrifices and long hours of studying bear fruit.

The sky is the limit for the class of 2026

The class of 2026 begins matric finals with 962 832 candidates registered and officials adopting a zero-tolerance approach to examination irregularities. Picture: iStock

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The class of 2026 will take their first steps today on their final journey to securing a National Senior Certificate, with nearly one million candidates registered to write the examinations – the largest yet.

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube said at least 815 051 full-time candidates will sit for the examinations, an increase of 48 508 from last year.

“A further 147 781 part-time candidates have registered, which includes candidates seeking to improve their previous results. This is an increase of 10 763 from 2025. It brings the total registration numbers to 962 832 candidates.”

Government is confident security is adequate to ensure there is no cheating and exam paper leaks like in the past.

Venues with table and chair shortages, water supply issues and electricity cuts have also plagued previous years.

This can’t be allowed to happen.

Gwarube said: “Let me be clear: the department is taking a proactive, zero-tolerance approach to examination irregularities. We have reinforced the candidate and parent pledge agreements to instil a culture of integrity, and a 24-hour examination hotline is active for the public to report any suspicious activity.”

She added: “The growth in full-time registration is an indication that pupils are staying in school, that they are finishing matric in good time and, as the results of last year show, more and more are being successful in their first attempt at the matric exams. This is a sign of a maturing system, a system on the rise that is giving near-universal access to education.”

We salute the teachers, parents and grandparents that have played such important roles in so many children’s lives throughout their schooling.

They will need your support now more than ever.

RELATED ARTICLES

We wish the class of 2026 well. May all the hard work, sacrifices and long hours of studying bear fruit.

The sky is the limit.

Read more on these topics

Department of Basic Education (DBE) matric exams matrics Schools Siviwe Gwarube
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