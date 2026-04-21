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The two sides of Wacko Jacko

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By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

21 April 2026

06:00 am

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The Michael Jackson story remains complex, with fans and critics divided over how to reconcile his music with his personal life.

The two sides of Wacko Jacko

US actor Jaafar Jackson poses for photogaphers as he arrives on the red carpet for the world premiere of the Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” at the Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin on April 10, 2026. Picture: John Macdougall / AFP

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They are calling the new Michael Jackson movie a “biopic” but, according to some of its detractors, it should be labelled a “fanpic” because it carefully avoids delving into the seedier side of the life of the entertainment superstar.

That side included multiple claims of child sex-abuse in his later life… and those will forever be part of his legacy, no matter what the legions of adoring fans think.

And, let’s face it, abusing kids by a man who seemingly wanted to remain perpetually young himself, cannot be excused as mere eccentricity.

Several law suits were filed on behalf of victims, some of which are still in the court and some of which have been settled.

Jackson was, undoubtedly, a talented man raised in a dysfunctional family and for whom fame came at an emotional and psychological cost, which he was unable to pay.

The question we should ask is: should his sinning blind us to the joy he brought to billions of people and should we shun his music?

Or should we recognise that music spoke to the deep feelings of many who will never be able to see him in any other light other than that of the soundtrack to their lives?

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