The unexpected grief that comes with moving house

By Sonja Brown

23 July 2025

Moving house brings more than stress and boxes—it can also trigger surprising emotions like grief, confusion and longing for what was left behind.

As a mover, not a shaker, I have had an eye-opening experience over the past few weeks.

Moving house is often seen as a milestone – a fresh start, a new beginning, or a step forward in life, I was told, but what happens after the dust settles and the final box is unpacked?

The lead-up to a move is often stressful: packing, planning and logistics.

All true. But once I was in my new home, a surprising wave of various emotions surfaced – sometimes joy, but also grief, confusion and even regret. This phenomenon is common, I believe, especially if you’ve left behind familiar streets, friends, or memories.

I think it is because our homes often anchor our sense of self. The street we live on, the coffee shop we frequent, even the light through a certain window in the afternoon – these things subtly shape our identity.

After a move, there’s a strange in-betweenness: I was still me, but the context has changed.

Rebuilding a sense of belonging definitely takes time.

I found that I was missing things I didn’t even realise mattered.

It’s not just an emotional experience – moving can throw one’s routine into chaos.

Where’s the nearest pharmacy? The best place to buy groceries? Small frustrations add up, making one feel like a stranger in one’s own life.

If you’ve moved to a new city or away from your support system, like I did, loneliness can set in once the initial busyness fades.

Making new connections takes effort and time. Many people underestimate how isolating the post-move period can be, particularly if you’re working from home or don’t have an immediate community.

Despite the challenges, the aftermath of a move also carries the seed of personal growth, I found.

Adapting to a new environment can stretch one in unexpected ways.

I discovered how resilient I am, how I manage uncertainty and what really matters to me.

Over time, new routines formed, new friendships blossomed and my new house recently began to feel like a true home.

The truth is, the aftermath of moving house is not just about decorating or learning a new address – it’s about transition.

If you are moving soon, give yourself grace. Take time to sit in the in-between, to feel both the loss of what was and the possibility of what’s to come.

You may just be amazed at how resilient you are.

