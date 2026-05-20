Tolashe out, social development needs crisis managers now

Removal is not a reshuffle. Millions rely on grants while systems fail and corruption steals from children pensioners and struggling families.

The removal of Sisisi Tolashe from the department of social development may feel like a victory for investigative journalism, but South Africa cannot afford to treat it as just another reshuffle.

This department is not a political consolation prize, it is the front line of survival for millions of citizens. It feeds hungry children, sustains the elderly, supports people with disabilities and holds together families affected by unemployment and inequality.

Yet, for too long, it has been treated as a soft landing for politicians rather than a test of competence. What South Africa needs is not another minister with scandals, but a crisis manager who understands every delay, every collapsed system, every stolen rand translates into human suffering.

This is department that can ill-afford leaders who are constantly defending themselves.

South Africa needs a social development minister who understands this portfolio is not about political survival or factional battles.

It is about administration, urgency and human dignity.

The next minister must approach the department less like a politician and more like a crisis manager focused on delivery.

The biggest problem in the department is not a lack of policy. SA already has one of the largest welfare systems in the developing world.

The real problem is implementation. Systems collapse too often. Grant beneficiaries endure delays. Appeals processes move painfully slowly. Fraud drains resources meant for the poor.

Officials hide behind bureaucracy while desperate citizens are treated like inconveniences, rather than human beings.

The department has developed a culture in which dysfunction has become the norm. This culture must now be broken.

The next minister must bring a leadership style built on accountability, competence and measurable results. South Africans are tired of ministers who arrive with promises but leave behind chaos.

The department needs leadership willing to enforce consequences for failure, demand professionalism from officials and rebuild public trust through visible efficiency.

One immediate priority should be to expedite modernisation. It is unacceptable millions of people still struggle with outdated systems in an era where tech can simplify access to services.

Social grant applications, verification systems and appeals processes should be streamlined and digitised while still protecting access for rural communities and the elderly.

The current system wastes time, increases the risk of corruption and humiliates vulnerable people. Equally important is restoring professionalism inside the department.

Too often, political appointments and patronage have hollowed out state institutions and social development has not escaped this situation.

Skilled administrators, financial experts, and seasoned public servants must be empowered rather than sidelined by factional politics.

Corruption must be confronted aggressively. Every rand stolen from the department is money stolen from hungry children, pensioners and struggling families.

The next minister must prioritise clean procurement systems, oversight and transparent spending. Grants remain essential, but welfare cannot become permanent crisis management.

Social development should not only help people survive poverty, it should help them escape it through stronger early-childhood development, nutrition programmes, youth support initiatives and skills partnerships.

The department needs leadership that understands empathy. The elderly standing in queues for hours do not want political spin; they want systems that work and officials who treat them with dignity. The Batho Pele principle must be revived.

Replacing one minister without changing the culture of leadership will solve very little. South Africa cannot afford another experiment in incompetence; it needs a minister who treats this portfolio as a national emergency and delivers results with urgency, empathy and integrity.