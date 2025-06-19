Too many parties and too little progress

An overcrowded political arena, fuelled by breakaways and egos, leaves voters confused and public needs ignored. Who still fights for the people’s cause?

Ballot papers are seen as South Africans cast special votes at the Berario Recreation Centre on 27 May 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

South Africa has a book-and-a-half that doubles up as an election ballot paper. The list of parties is long.

There are many parties whose political agenda and manifestos are unclear.

One would be forgiven for not knowing all of them. More so, for not knowing who stands for these parties and what it is that they speak of.

The Polokwane elective conference created breakaways from the ANC. We watched as Congress of the People descended into nothingness as internal squabbles took centre stage.

On the other side, DA supporters are in disbelief that a party hopper has jumped ship.

Liam Jacobs, who rose through the ANC’s ranks, has left the DA for the Patriotic Alliance (PA), declaring it as his “freedom”.

He labelled PA leader Gayton McKenzie’s conduct as thuggish in certain instances, but now he finds his freedom in the comfort of the same thuggish people.

In all this time, people who followed the individuals, not the party, find themselves having to jump ship with their preferred faces because they are convinced by charisma over political acumen.

Floyd Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi and Jacobs – these are just a few of the people who have found themselves as the conversation piece of political musical chairs.

The former is strongly suspected to be considering starting an independent movement, to add to the book-and-a-half that doubles up as an election ballot paper.

All of which remains speculation that would have been put to rest after yesterday’s press briefing. But, can you imagine another political party to further divide an already over-indulged society?

No ways.

And all the while, the youth need jobs and electricity needs to stay on. Buying food seems to have become the most expensive chore of the adult years.

Access to education, jobs and resources are hard to come by now – no matter your skin colour, gender, creed or station in life. But with so many political parties, personal agendas seem to take precedent over political responsibility and the oath of office.

Who then fights the cause of the people in this country? Who guarantees us education, jobs, health services and the right to dignity?

The politicians are so concerned with positioning themselves favourably for parliament and Cabinet roles that the people who brought them to power are long forgotten, as are their struggles.