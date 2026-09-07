Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Tragedy brings heartening lesson

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

7 September 2026

06:45 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Sometimes, doing your job properly is the best way you can serve your community.

Nepal floods

People walk beside a house damaged by floods in Trishuli, Nuwakot District, Nepal. Picture: Sunil Pradhan/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Rajendra Dawadi doesn’t regard himself as a hero.

More than a week after floods devastated the area in Nepal where he lives, he says simply: “I am a principal without a school.”

But because of his quick thinking in evacuating the Trishuli Bazaar Secondary School he had run for years, more than 900 pupils and staff survived.

Worry

He did the normal bureaucratic calculations in his head, which included worrying that if the flood alarm he received was false, the school would lose a day’s teaching time.

“But if it was true, we were going to lose our lives.”

Getting everybody to higher ground included turning back buses returning to school from an outing.

Fine line between survival and perishing

In the end, only five pupils were caught by the raging tsunami of water and mud, along with a teacher and a security guard. The latter died, maybe because of his dedication.

He “had probably wanted to close the gate”, said Dawadi.

In the midst of the tragedy and suffering – which are still far from over – Dawadi’s story is a reminder of how fine the line is between survival and perishing. And how, sometimes, doing your job properly is the best way you can serve your community.

Read more on these topics

floods Nepal school
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Find out what the SIU discovered about government tender scams
South Africa ‘Police killings threaten South Africa’s stability,’ Ramaphosa warns
Elections 2026 Mbalula under fire as ANC candidate list blunder sparks internal backlash
Elections 2026 WATCH: ‘When it rains, ANC does well’: Ramaphosa defiant amid candidate list crisis
News Springbok-All Blacks clash faces severe weather threat as residents urged to stay home

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News