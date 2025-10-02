Trump’s abuse of army a risky road

Trump risks the US democracy by politicising the military, using it as a tool against cities run by opposing parties.

One of the frequent criticisms of post-independence Africa – by both liberal and conservative commentators – is that dictators have used their countries’ armies to stay in power and to oppress their people.

That “barrel of a gun” attitude is having ominous echoes today in the country which is supposed to be the heartland of democracy: the United States of America.

Addressing a gathering of the country’s generals this week, President Donald Trump said America faces a “war from within” and suggested American cities be used as “training grounds” for troops.

The Republican leader told the brass to prepare for a greater role in crackdowns on Democrat-run cities.

The US was a country established by force of arms in a revolution against British rule, but its military code means soldiers in uniform must stay politically neutral.

To deploy troops internally in a blatant party political battle is nothing less than spitting on the US constitution.

Trump has already demonstrated that, as commander-in-chief, the US military – the world’s most powerful armed force – is his toy, ordering attacks on everything from Iran, to alleged drug smuggling boats from Venezuela.

But, abusing the military like this is a major step down the road to another civil war.

