Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Trust enough but check extensively

Picture of Editorial staff

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

25 September 2025

07:30 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Everybody has to be on their guard – but you can’t say “trust no-one”, because society would not function.

Cybercrimes

Picture: iStock

South Africans like to believe they’re world leaders when it comes to technology, but the reality is that we’re particularly gullible — and vulnerable — when it comes to cybercrime.

Experts say that, for that reason, this country has become a major centre for these types of scams.

It is true that the more con tricks are exposed and publicised, the fewer the number of victims will be, as awareness spreads.

However, sadly, the scammers in this sector evolve almost at the speed of light themselves, adapting and adjusting their methods and approaches to sound plausible and legitimate.

And that’s just in the personal attacks… there’s an even bigger, juicier pie waiting to be sliced up in the form of businesses that have lax security, both in their processes and IT systems.

Another terrifying wrinkle is “ransomware”, which is a form of malicious software which can shut down a company or government digital network until a ransom is paid.

The answer for companies and government departments is better training, just as the answer for private consumers is education and awareness.

Everybody has to be on their guard – but you can’t say “trust no-one”, because society would not function. Far better is to “trust, but verify”.

READ NEXT: Joburg firewall payment failure a threat to residents’ data and services, says DA

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Cybercrime Editorials technology

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Lion captured in Giyani area and relocated to Kruger National Park, two others roaming
Politics Kenny Kunene returns to council: Are there honourable politicians left in SA?
News Masemola says Mchunu’s anger over ‘police doing a good job’ was ‘quite strange’
News Kruger National Park renaming gets greenlight from Mpumalanga legislature
News PA clears Kenny Kunene of wrongdoing after probe into alleged criminal connections [VIDEO]

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp