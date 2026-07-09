Trust is not measured by likes and shares

Leaders must remember that influence is not measured by likes, reactions or viral moments, but by the trust placed in them by the public.

There was once a time when the words of political leaders were carefully measured.

Today, the digital age has placed a smartphone between the politician and the public, creating an unfiltered window into the personalities behind the positions they occupy.

Social media has become the new political battlefield, where leaders engage directly with citizens, opponents and critics alike.

However, somewhere between accessibility and accountability, a line appears to have been blurred.

The language, insults and sometimes unbecoming exchanges displayed by some political figures raise a difficult question: has the pursuit of relevance online come at the expense of the dignity expected from public leadership?

Perhaps the more pressing question is what standard we should expect from those in authority.

These are not merely online personalities chasing engagement; these are individuals entrusted with public resources, legislation and decisions that affect millions of lives.

Those who shape policy and control national budgets adopt the same reckless digital behaviour we caution young people against.

It forces us to question whether the seriousness of public office is being diluted by the pursuit of online relevance.

A further concern is the growing trend of public figures turning legal battles into public spectacles.

Court proceedings, disputes and personal legal challenges are presented to the public as content for debate, support and mobilisation.

While every citizen has the right to defend themselves, the question remains whether public office bearers should be treating serious legal matters as another avenue for public performance.

This becomes even more concerning in a country where citizens are already questioning the cost of litigation involving political figures and the broader burden placed on state resources.

When legal battles become part of a public relations strategy, the seriousness of the justice system risks being overshadowed by the pursuit of online sympathy and engagement.

The question we must now confront is whether social media has become a tool for transparency, or merely another stage where accountability itself becomes content.

Leaders must remember that influence is not measured by likes, reactions or viral moments, but by the trust placed in them by the public.

The office they hold demands more than online popularity; it demands restraint, dignity and an understanding that their words carry consequences far beyond the screen.