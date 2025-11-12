Tshwane’s turnaround: A fish learning to swim

From repaired roads to working streetlights, Tshwane is showing residents that long-neglected basics are finally being restored.

A former boss of mine, when wanting to temper our overexcitement at having reached a small milestone in whatever project we are working on, was always quick to caution us against the dangers of “praising a fish for swimming”.

Of course, we sometimes interjected to point out that fish that rely heavily on sight for hunting, like walleye, perch and crappie, can be praised for swimming in muddied waters, considering that these creatures are negatively impacted by muddy water due to reduced visibility.

As a Tshwane resident, I feel the need to pause and acknowledge the fact that there are some positive signs that the city is seemingly on a path to reclaim its past glory, even though these are early days.

For a capital city that has been beset by instability for the longest of times, stumbling from one administration to the next in the past decade, it is encouraging to see that those that hold the mayoral chain have once again discovered the back-to-basics manual that was lost over a decade ago.

Some cautiously argue that this is the effect of the government of local unity.

ALSO READ: Relief for Kleinfontein?

Even my father from Hammanskraal did not hesitate to say to me recently: “it seems they have finally listened, maybe it is the looming local government elections, but whatever it is, they must sustain it.”

This, he said, as he cited examples of some of the improvements he has noticed such as tarred roads and streetlights finally finding their spark after a dark spell.

I hasten to point that he did not miss the opportunity to ask when they are coming to Ramotse where he lives, pointing at the main street leading to his house.

I can attest to what my father has been observing in his own neighbourhood.

I have seen in parts of Tshwane roads that I often travel at night suddenly lit up, or sections that were riddled with potholes now driving smoothly. I have seen illegal dumping spots being cleared in areas where, as a resident, I have formally lodged complaints.

ALSO READ: Tshwane fixes billing error affecting more than 11 000 accounts

Just recently, I logged another complaint about a leaking municipal pipe and was pleasantly surprised to see municipal trucks at the spot attending to it. Indeed, someone is listening.

As I reflected on my father’s rhetorical question of linking the improvements to the coming 2026 local government elections, I think it is not a bad thing if service delivery was to be rendered as if elections are round the corner all the time.

The only problem is when this delivery is accelerated on the eve of elections to pull the wool over the eyes of the electorate and not to honour the promises that propelled those that hold the mayoral chain to office.

For now, I’ll settle to praising this fish called Tshwane for trying to swim back to basics amidst many challenges such as dwindling revenue base, ageing infrastructure, coalition government power struggles, disagreements on policy and lack of clear accountability, etc.

Keep doing more.

NOW READ: Clean water, clean public spaces: This is SA’s favourite metro